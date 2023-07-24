InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 24

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 21 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|21 July 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|973
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.7800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 56.1800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.0615
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,133,260 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 21 July 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
973
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.1800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.7800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.0615
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
21/07/2023
09:08:55
BST
29
55.7800
XLON
809035079095511
21/07/2023
09:46:33
BST
32
56.0400
XLON
809035079097158
21/07/2023
09:52:22
BST
39
55.9200
XLON
809035079097523
21/07/2023
10:33:25
BST
52
55.9600
XLON
809035079100336
21/07/2023
10:59:09
BST
47
56.0200
XLON
809035079101809
21/07/2023
12:04:49
BST
42
56.1400
XLON
809035079103924
21/07/2023
12:54:49
BST
44
56.1200
XLON
809035079105424
21/07/2023
13:30:27
BST
39
56.1200
XLON
809035079107230
21/07/2023
14:03:42
BST
49
56.0800
XLON
809035079108993
21/07/2023
14:29:43
BST
43
56.1600
XLON
809035079110320
21/07/2023
14:38:39
BST
12
56.1200
XLON
809035079111642
21/07/2023
14:38:39
BST
37
56.1200
XLON
809035079111643
21/07/2023
14:40:34
BST
49
56.1000
XLON
809035079111848
21/07/2023
14:47:04
BST
49
56.1800
XLON
809035079112853
21/07/2023
14:55:30
BST
41
55.9600
XLON
809035079113815
21/07/2023
15:04:42
BST
44
56.0200
XLON
809035079114839
21/07/2023
15:18:28
BST
41
56.1600
XLON
809035079116250
21/07/2023
15:33:13
BST
38
56.0600
XLON
809035079117445
21/07/2023
15:41:02
BST
41
56.0600
XLON
809035079118038
21/07/2023
15:50:41
BST
42
56.1000
XLON
809035079119112
21/07/2023
15:58:39
BST
54
56.0600
XLON
809035079120219
21/07/2023
16:15:27
BST
47
56.0800
XLON
809035079122085
21/07/2023
16:24:32
BST
62
56.0200
XLON
809035079123580
