InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 24

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 21 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 21 July 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 973 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.7800 Highest price paid per share: £ 56.1800 Average price paid per share: £ 56.0615



The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,133,260 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 July 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 973 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.1800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.7800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.0615

Detailed information:



Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 21/07/2023 09:08:55 BST 29 55.7800 XLON 809035079095511 21/07/2023 09:46:33 BST 32 56.0400 XLON 809035079097158 21/07/2023 09:52:22 BST 39 55.9200 XLON 809035079097523 21/07/2023 10:33:25 BST 52 55.9600 XLON 809035079100336 21/07/2023 10:59:09 BST 47 56.0200 XLON 809035079101809 21/07/2023 12:04:49 BST 42 56.1400 XLON 809035079103924 21/07/2023 12:54:49 BST 44 56.1200 XLON 809035079105424 21/07/2023 13:30:27 BST 39 56.1200 XLON 809035079107230 21/07/2023 14:03:42 BST 49 56.0800 XLON 809035079108993 21/07/2023 14:29:43 BST 43 56.1600 XLON 809035079110320 21/07/2023 14:38:39 BST 12 56.1200 XLON 809035079111642 21/07/2023 14:38:39 BST 37 56.1200 XLON 809035079111643 21/07/2023 14:40:34 BST 49 56.1000 XLON 809035079111848 21/07/2023 14:47:04 BST 49 56.1800 XLON 809035079112853 21/07/2023 14:55:30 BST 41 55.9600 XLON 809035079113815 21/07/2023 15:04:42 BST 44 56.0200 XLON 809035079114839 21/07/2023 15:18:28 BST 41 56.1600 XLON 809035079116250 21/07/2023 15:33:13 BST 38 56.0600 XLON 809035079117445 21/07/2023 15:41:02 BST 41 56.0600 XLON 809035079118038 21/07/2023 15:50:41 BST 42 56.1000 XLON 809035079119112 21/07/2023 15:58:39 BST 54 56.0600 XLON 809035079120219 21/07/2023 16:15:27 BST 47 56.0800 XLON 809035079122085 21/07/2023 16:24:32 BST 62 56.0200 XLON 809035079123580

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769796/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--July-24