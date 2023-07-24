Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
24.07.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 24

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 21 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:21 July 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:973
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.7800
Highest price paid per share:£ 56.1800
Average price paid per share:£ 56.0615


The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,133,260 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 973 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 July 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

973

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.1800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.7800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.0615

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

21/07/2023

09:08:55

BST

29

55.7800

XLON

809035079095511

21/07/2023

09:46:33

BST

32

56.0400

XLON

809035079097158

21/07/2023

09:52:22

BST

39

55.9200

XLON

809035079097523

21/07/2023

10:33:25

BST

52

55.9600

XLON

809035079100336

21/07/2023

10:59:09

BST

47

56.0200

XLON

809035079101809

21/07/2023

12:04:49

BST

42

56.1400

XLON

809035079103924

21/07/2023

12:54:49

BST

44

56.1200

XLON

809035079105424

21/07/2023

13:30:27

BST

39

56.1200

XLON

809035079107230

21/07/2023

14:03:42

BST

49

56.0800

XLON

809035079108993

21/07/2023

14:29:43

BST

43

56.1600

XLON

809035079110320

21/07/2023

14:38:39

BST

12

56.1200

XLON

809035079111642

21/07/2023

14:38:39

BST

37

56.1200

XLON

809035079111643

21/07/2023

14:40:34

BST

49

56.1000

XLON

809035079111848

21/07/2023

14:47:04

BST

49

56.1800

XLON

809035079112853

21/07/2023

14:55:30

BST

41

55.9600

XLON

809035079113815

21/07/2023

15:04:42

BST

44

56.0200

XLON

809035079114839

21/07/2023

15:18:28

BST

41

56.1600

XLON

809035079116250

21/07/2023

15:33:13

BST

38

56.0600

XLON

809035079117445

21/07/2023

15:41:02

BST

41

56.0600

XLON

809035079118038

21/07/2023

15:50:41

BST

42

56.1000

XLON

809035079119112

21/07/2023

15:58:39

BST

54

56.0600

XLON

809035079120219

21/07/2023

16:15:27

BST

47

56.0800

XLON

809035079122085

21/07/2023

16:24:32

BST

62

56.0200

XLON

809035079123580

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769796/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--July-24

