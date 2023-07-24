Sarcos Robotics and Terabase Energy recently announced key business developments, underscoring how installation robots are increasingly moving from test centers to the field.From pv magazine USA As the United States pursues a wholesale shift from a fossil fuel-based energy system to one defined by renewables, it is an all-hands-on-deck scenario to stay on track to meet climate goals. Some of these hands may turn out to be robotic. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects demand for 800,000 new solar workers by 2030 to build the projects the United States needs to stay on pace with ...

