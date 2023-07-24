Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors is announcing the launch of its new lacquer, Bona Traffic GO. This unique wood floor treatment is developed with innovative two-component (2K) technology and a built-in hardener providing simplicity, safety, and heavy-wear durability all in oneproduct

The innovative curing technology is a significant evolution in the wood floor lacquer industry. Without compromising performance, Bona Traffic GO is free from isocyanate due to its built-in hardener, as well as PFAS, which Bona is phasing out and replacing with other components. With less than 3 percent volatile organic compounds (VOC), Bona Traffic GO ensures a healthier application and curing process that exceeds current legislative guidelines while meeting high levels of durability and performance.

"With its unique 2K technology, Bona Traffic GO is the perfect solution for a commercial environment particularly those floors with heavy wear and foot traffic. It is tough with a professional level of durability while also allowing an easy application process. Bona Traffic GO delivers high level performance with health and sustainability in mind," said Thomas Hallberg, Director Product Management Professional EMEA/APAC, Bona AB.

Bona Traffic GO's unique integrated hardener is activated once the product is applied to the wood surface. This technology allows Bona Traffic GO to perform as a 2K product designed for heavy wear areas, with all the benefits of one component (1K) simplicity. The product's high durability also means remarkable scuff and stain resistance.

Because of the integrated hardener, contractors can omit measuring and mixing thereby saving time and allowing for more flexibility in the work process. Bona Traffic GO provides a clear coat, non-yellowing appearance with unlimited pot life to minimize waste.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona's turnover is 3.8bn SEK (EUR 341 million) 2022. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 16 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 600 employees. For more visit www.bona.com.

