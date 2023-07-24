Significant Production Efficiencies to be Realized at Egyptian Chemical Plant, Thanks to Automation, Motor Control and Enclosure Solutions from Rockwell Automation

Plant modernization program set to become global reference project for technology integration and enclosure solution

BRUSSELS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that its automation and motor control center (MCC) technology will play a pivotal role in a significant modernization program at the Abu Zaabal Fertilizer Chemical co (AZFC) in Egypt.

The plant upgrade also sees a major global win for CUBIC, which Rockwell Automation acquired in 2022.

The brownfield site undertakes the production of sulfuric acid 98% for phosphate fertilizers. Previously owned by the Egyptian government, it is now leveraging private investment to modernize its operations, including the deployment of modern automation solutions and low-voltage MCC technologies, all of which will be housed in 87 modules, 16M2 and 25 Bays of CUBIC enclosures.

According to Sebastien Grau, regional vice president for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at Rockwell Automation: "This AZFC program was supported by KMT For Industrial Services - a local authorized distributor within the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork. This team put a great strategy in place and effectively demonstrated the added value of the CUBIC solution versus those from other vendors. The system's highly flexible modular footprint played a large role in its acceptance too, as there is limited real estate at the plant."

Moataz Mohamed Head of Sales and Marketing at KMT adds: "We worked very closely with the engineering team at AZFC, backed by the full support of the CUBIC team. And it was this combination of people and technologies that allowed us to fulfil a key business strategy of offering complete automation and electrical solutions to the MENA region. Cubic's design, software, and engineering support, coupled to its status within Rockwell Automation, really gives us an edge."

The project has gained final acceptance for detailed engineering and is currently in the delivery phase.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About KMTFor Industrial Services

KMT is a leading company in the MENA region, specialized in supplying and installing electrical products and equipment for automation, industrial control and power distribution. It covers almost all market segments, including industry, infrastructure, and energy. Its founders have over 25 years of proven technical, commercial and management experience locally, regionally, and internationally. In 2014, the Company was incorporated in Zahraa Al-Maadi, Cairo, with a focus on engineering, contracting, and commercial activities.

