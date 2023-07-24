Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.07.2023 | 08:10
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 30/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-07-24 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO         Buyback       VLN  
   24.07.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.09.2023                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 05.07.2023 - Clevon CLEV             Annual General   TLN  
   27.07.2023                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.07.2023 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A     Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.07.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A      securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.07.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.07.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L      Activity results,  VLN  
                            6 months         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.07.2023 Hepsor HPR1T             Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.07.2023 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T      Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T           Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T     Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Apranga APG1L            Interim report, 6  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Baltika BLT1T            Extraordinary    TLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Extraordinary    RIG  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R     Annual General   RIG  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Baltika BLT1T            Extraordinary    TLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.07.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2023 Bigbank BIGB             Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD      Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.07.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.07.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund  Coupon payment   VLN  
         I CAPT065023FA            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
