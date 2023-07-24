Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 30/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-07-24 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO Buyback VLN 24.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2023 - Clevon CLEV Annual General TLN 27.07.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2023 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Activity results, VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2023 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2023 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Baltika BLT1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Baltika BLT1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.07.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2023 Bigbank BIGB Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.07.2023 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund Coupon payment VLN I CAPT065023FA date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.