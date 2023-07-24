Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 29, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 17 July 2023 and 21 July 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 382,432 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Total daily transaction value (SEK):
17 July 2023
73,562
220.9570
16,254,038.83
18 July 2023
74,016
227.6600
16,850,482.56
19 July 2023
76,387
233.3117
17,821,980.83
20 July 2023
78,983
238.1091
18,806,571.05
21 July 2023
79,484
240.6939
19,131,313.95
Total accumulated over week 29/2023
382,432
232.3665
88,864,387.21
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
382,432
232.3665
88,864,387.21
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 382,432 ordinary shares as of 21 July 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,186,241,159.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334
