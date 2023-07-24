Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
24.07.23
09:32 Uhr
21,110 Euro
-0,010
-0,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,09021,15009:47
21,11021,16009:46
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 08:24
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 29, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 17 July 2023 and 21 July 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 382,432 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

17 July 2023

73,562

220.9570

16,254,038.83

18 July 2023

74,016

227.6600

16,850,482.56

19 July 2023

76,387

233.3117

17,821,980.83

20 July 2023

78,983

238.1091

18,806,571.05

21 July 2023

79,484

240.6939

19,131,313.95

Total accumulated over week 29/2023

382,432

232.3665

88,864,387.21

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

382,432

232.3665

88,864,387.21

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 382,432 ordinary shares as of 21 July 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,186,241,159.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3808813/2201768.pdf

EQT - Press release (weekly report share buyback) - 24 July 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/3808813/9571007b21197cc5.pdf

EQT Transactions v 29

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-lokal-121-1,c3201429

EQT Lokal 121 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-29-2023-301883730.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.