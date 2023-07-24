

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Julius Bar Group AG (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK), a Swiss private lender, on Monday reported a rise in earnings for the first-half, amidst the positive impact of higher interest rates which supported a significant growth in both net interest and net income from financial instruments.



For the six-month period, the company's net profit grew by 18 percent to CHF 532 million, from the same period last year. Income per share moved up by 20 percent to CHF 2.58, from last year.



Excluding items, earnings increased by 14 percent to CHF 541 million, with earnings per share growth of 16 percent to CHF 2.63 from last year.



Pre-tax income improved by 23 percent, year on year, to CHF 633 million.



Adjusted profit before taxes rose by 19 percent to CHF 644 million, from last year.



Operating income increased by 9 percent, year on year, to CHF 2.029 billion. This growth reflects a positive impact of higher interest rates which drove significant growth in both net interest income and net income from financial instruments.



The company posted assets under management or AuM of CHF 441 billion, a year-to-date increase of 4 percent, helped by net new money of CHF 7.1 billion.



Net interest income climbed 36 percent to CHF 464 million from 2022. The increase in interest rates drove a 146 percent increase in interest income on loans to CHF 841 million. However, net commission and fee income fell by 8 percent to CHF 963 million, from last year period.



Net credit recoveries on financial assets were at CHF 2 million, compared with net credit losses of CHF 7 million for the first-half of 2022.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken