Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
24.07.23
08:02 Uhr
80,52 Euro
-0,42
-0,52 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,6881,0408:41
80,5280,8608:41
Dow Jones News
24.07.2023 | 08:31
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted divests its remaining 25 % share of London Array to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat

DJ Ørsted divests its remaining 25 % share of London Array to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted divests its remaining 25 % share of London Array to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat 
24-Jul-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24.7.2023 08:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has signed an agreement with funds managed by Schroders Greencoat, a global specialist asset manager focusing on 
renewable energy infrastructure assets, to divest its remaining 25 % minority interest in the London Array Offshore 
Wind Farm in the UK. The total value of the transaction is GBP 717 million (DKK 6.17 billion). 
London Array has a total installed capacity of 630 MW and entered commercial operation in 2013. Ørsted originally owned 
50 % of the project and divested an initial 25 % of London Array to CDPQ in 2014. Ørsted does not have O&M 
responsibility at London Array, and as the company only holds a minority interest, Ørsted considers the asset 
non-strategic. 
Ørsted remains the largest player in UK offshore wind, where the company operates more than 5 GW of capacity and has a 
development pipeline that includes the 2.8 GW Hornsea 3, the world's single largest offshore wind farm, and the Hornsea 
4 project which received consent in mid-July. 
Daniel Lerup, Chief Financial Officer at Ørsted, says: 
"We're very pleased to have found a strong new owner for our remaining minority interest in London Array. We continue 
to see significant appetite for offshore wind as an asset class, and with this divestment, we continue our unrivalled 
track record of efficiently recycling capital to help fund our DKK 475 billion investment programme towards 2030. 
Ørsted remains committed to the UK offshore wind market and will continue to make significant investments in the 
country's green transformation both onshore- and offshore." 
The transaction is expected to close at the end of July. The gain from the transaction will be part of 'EBITDA from new 
partnerships'. 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Thor Wilkens 
+45 99 55 44 07 
thrwi@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
Attachments 
 . London Array.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  259486 
EQS News ID:  1686067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.