Transgrid, Australia's major grid operator, plans to launch a competitive process to procure grid support services from third-party battery operators. It aims to maintain reliable electricity supply in two growth regions in New South Wales by looking beyond traditional network infrastructure.From pv magazine Australia Transgrid, the transmission network operator in the Australian state of New South Wales, said services provided by grid-scale battery energy storage systems have been identified as part of the preferred option to resolve emerging network constraints in the Bathurst, Orange and Parkes ...

