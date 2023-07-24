Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 08:36
Apollo Hospitals: Apollo leads India's Solid Multi-Organ Transplantation with over 23000 transplants, establishes global leadership

Apollo performs the highest number of solid organ transplants in the world per year

NEW DELHI, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, the world's largest vertically integrated healthcare provider, has achieved a momentous feat by completing 23,000 transplants. The Apollo Transplant Program stands as one of the most advanced and comprehensive programs globally, renowned for its cutting-edge services. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020, the program successfully carried out 814 transplants. Importantly this program is the first in India to surpass significant milestones of 23,000 transplants, including 18,500 kidney transplants, 4,300 liver transplants, and 500 pediatric liver transplants.

Apollo Hospitals Logo

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo, said, "We see this milestone as a testament to the advancement of clinical excellence practices we have built in India, with care and technology at the core. As we strive to keep our population healthy, we will continue to remain committed to bringing world-class care to everyone."

India is the leading destination for global patients seeking medical treatment, with over 30% of 23,000 transplants performed for international patients. Apollo, performing 12% of all Indian transplants, has performed 1% of global transplant procedures which include patients from 50+ countries, including the US, Philippines, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Pakistan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, CIS, Myanmar, and others.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo, said, "India has attracted a lot of international patients seeking medical care because of its reputation as a leader in the field of healthcare. We have established a solid framework for both professional excellence and state-of-the-art technology and are able to meet the complicated demands of patients while maintaining a sharp emphasis on results and care."

Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Apollo, said, "We are delighted to have accomplished this landmark, and are privileged to offer hope to patients with end stage organ failure from across the globe. We now routinely perform complicated kidney transplants, combined liver - kidney transplants, combined kidney - pancreas transplants, multi -organ transplants, heart transplants, lung transplants, heart - lung transplants and liver transplants in children and adults."

The Apollo Transplant Institutes are spread across more than 24 locations, with 8 dedicated to liver transplants and 6 to multi-organ transplants. Over 250 doctors serve as consultants for the organization's solid organ transplant program. Our exceptional reputation for dependability and trust is the result of providing the highest level of care and unparalleled results over the last decade.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310950/Apollo_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apollo-leads-indias-solid-multi-organ-transplantation-with-over-23000-transplants-establishes-global-leadership-301882949.html

