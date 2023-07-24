Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
[24.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
209,720,901.36
8.7974
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
895,181.44
88.8077
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,883,061.85
102.2806
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,119,197.32
109.3248
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
6,025,055.11
106.9429
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,589,262.82
103.8808
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,225,817.81
98.0104
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
63,086,188.06
9.162
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,532,158.02
10.2351
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,765,071.40
10.101
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,504,060.00
USD
0
15,253,617.40
10.1416
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.07.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
380,402,887.11
100.7156