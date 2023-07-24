Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
GlobeNewswire
24.07.2023 | 08:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (186/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Nokia Corporation (NOKIA) due to an ordinary dividend of
SEK 0.35, gross return forwards in Nokia Corporation (NOK1V3) due to an
ordinary dividend of EUR 0.03, gross return futures in Danske Bank A/S (DANSKE)
due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 7.00. The re-calculation is effective from
the ex-date, July 24, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "S" or "Y" or "Z" or "X" or "Q" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1156662
