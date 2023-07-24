India has concluded a 2 GW solar tender with a tariff of $0.032/kWh. The winning developers can set up projects anywhere in the country, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).From pv magazine India Six developers have emerged winners in the Solar Energy Corp. of India's (SECI) 2 GW PV auction. ReNew and SAEL secured 600 MW each at INR 2.60 ($0.032)/kWh. Eden (300 MW), Jakson (200 MW), and Shiva Corp (100 MW) are the other winners at this price. Avaada won 200 MW at INR 2.61/kWh. The projects, connected to the ISTS, are to be developed on a build-own-operate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...