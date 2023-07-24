

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) announced on Monday that it intends to sell its 25 percent stake in Attero, a waste treatment and recycling companies in the Netherlands to Ardian Infrastructure, a French company investing in infrastructure assets for about 215 million euros



Ardian intends to own Attero by purchasing 100 percent of the shares from 3i Infrastructure and its co-investors.



The proceeds from the sale is a 31 percent increase from the prior valuation of 164 million euros on March 31, 3i said in a statement.



The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.



On Friday, shares of 3i closed at 312.00 pence, down 0.79% or 2.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



