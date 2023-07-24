

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday said cabotegravir, which is already approved for the treatment of HIV by the FDA has received positive opinion from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), now for the prevention of HIV.



Cabotegravir is developed by ViiV Healthcare in which GSK is a majority stake holder.



The opinion is based on results from the HPTN 083 and 084 phase IIb/III studies in which cabotegravir given six times per year showed superior efficacy to a daily pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option in preventing HIV.



Cabotegravir is the first and only long-acting injectable option for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1, GSK said.



