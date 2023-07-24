DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 200.8203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25970 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 259510 EQS News ID: 1686155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 24, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)