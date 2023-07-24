DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (U10G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.1875 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4024259 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620

