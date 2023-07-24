DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 109.5411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3194891 CODE: NRAU LN ISIN: LU1437016543

July 24, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)