DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.1956 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1268664 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 259655 EQS News ID: 1686447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 24, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)