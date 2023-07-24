Nortal Appoints Thomas Hedley as first UK lead to drive business development and strategic partnerships in the country

Nortal focuses on expansion by appointing its first UK Managing Director

LONDON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortal, the multinational strategic change and technology company made famous by its digital transformation of the Estonian government ('e-Estonia'), is excited to bring its public and private sector offering to customers in the UK for the first time. In recognition of the UK's long-established reputation as a thriving hub for business, Nortal has appointed Thomas Hedley as Managing Director to expand the company's global capabilities in the UK. With a strong track record of commercial delivery and strategic leadership, Hedley brings deep industry expertise to strengthen Nortal's presence and drive growth in the UK.

Hedley will lean on his expertise in strategic leadership and innovation to introduce the global digital transformation company repertoire to the market. With his experience in leading new arms of businesses, Hedley will oversee the establishment and growth of the UK arm, which is already home to Nortal's cyber consulting team, supporting Nortal's customers globally.

"My focus is on bringing the best of what Nortal has built over the last 20+ years, to the UK - from its cutting-edge product and engineering capabilities delivering solutions for big tech in the US, to its mature strategy consulting that has successfully transformed global blue-chip businesses and even entire nations. Notably, the Nortal team played a pivotal role in the remarkable Estonian digital government story and has made significant contributions to digital health programs worldwide," said Thomas Hedley, Managing Director for UK at Nortal.

"I am excited to bring Nortal's seamless combination of strategic consulting, product, engineering, and cyber resilience to the UK to create value for customers, from government to retailers, financial services providers, manufacturers, life sciences companies and healthcare providers," he added.

After another record year of growth for Nortal in 2022, Hedley joins at a key point in the company's international expansion. With a renewed focus around expansion into new markets, the appointment signifies Nortal's ambition to strengthen its team of experts and continue on its planned growth trajectory across Europe, North America and the GCC.

"Thomas is a strong leader with a breadth of experience in the technology services space and an impressive record of driving year-on-year growth. His leadership qualities and expertise in new business development will lay the groundwork for growth in the UK market," said Priit Alamäe, CEO of Nortal. "Over the past five years, we have achieved remarkable double-digit organic growth and showed strong financial results across all home markets. Irrespective of the economic conditions, our core value proposition remains strong. Our focus now is to enhance our global presence and effectively communicate our stories to engage in more meaningful conversations with future customers."

The announcement comes as Nortal continues to expand and mark its presence in Europe more widely. It recently participated at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21-22 June to join the discussions around Ukraine's recovery and how to support its accession to the EU. At the conference, Estonian President Alar Karis highlighted Nortal's dedication to Ukraine. Last year, shortly after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, Nortal made the rather unprecedented move of acquiring Pwrteams , a world-leader in building cross-border IT and engineering organisations, to bolster its on-the-ground capabilities across the region and beyond.

About Nortal

Over the past two decades, Nortal has been the driving force behind 100+ digital transformation projects for governments, healthcare institutions, and leading global enterprises around the world.

Having offices in North America, Europe, and the GCC region, we are close to our customers while backed by a vast global talent pool of more than 1800 people.

Our Seamless teams bring together world-class strategic consulting, software engineering, product and customer experience, project management, and design practices to create meaningful impact for our customers and to deliver the future, seamlessly.

www.nortal.com

