Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMCV | ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 | Ticker-Symbol: 48U0
Frankfurt
24.07.23
09:15 Uhr
0,098 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 10:06
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marula Mining Plc - Warrant Update and Extension and Related Party Transactions

Marula Mining Plc - Warrant Update and Extension and Related Party Transactions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

24 July 2023

Warrant Update andExtension and Related Party Transactions

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining and development company, announces the extension to the expiration term of certain warrants issued on 15 July 2021 and related party transactions.

The Company has extended the expiry date of 2,873,750 warrants issued to subscribe for new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence in Marula at an exercise price of 4 pence per share. The expiry date has been extended from 20 July 2023 until 31 August 2023 ("Warrant Extension") as a result of the current suspension of trading in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Pursuant to the Warrant Extension, the following 725,000 warrants are held by Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Richard Lloyd, a PDMR of the Company, and have been extended:

Director / PDMR

Exercise price

Warrants extended pursuant to the Warrant extension

Jason Brewer

4p

500,0001,2

Richard Lloyd

4p

225,000

1 375,000 warrants were extended pursuant to the Warrant Extension which are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

2 125,000 warrants were extended pursuant to the Warrant Extension which are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited ("GMI")

Related Party Transactions

The Warrant Extension of warrants held by Jason Brewer and Richard Lloyd each constitute a related party transaction under Rule 4.6 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook (the "Transactions"). The Directors of the Company independent of the Transactions confirm that, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the Transactions are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of Marula are concerned.

Warrant Update

The announcement on 8 August 2022 incorrectly stated the number of warrants acquired by GMI in an off-market transaction as 1,187,500. The correct figure was 812,500 warrants.

Following the above, GMI holds the following warrants as at the date of this announcement:

Number of warrants held by GMI

Exercise Price

Expiry

125,000 warrants over new ordinary shares

4p

31 August 2023

687,500 warrants over new ordinary shares

4p

31 December 2023

Total of 812,500 warrants over new ordinary shares

Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd ("Mayflower Capital") received 375,000 warrants over new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 4p per new ordinary share expiring 20 July 2023, pursuant to a participation in a placing completed by the Company, as announced on 15 July 2021.

Number of warrants held by Mayflower Capital

Exercise Price

Expiry

375,000 warrants over new ordinary shares

4p

31 August 2023

32,500 warrants over new ordinary shares

4p

31 December 2023

Total of 407,500 warrants over new ordinary shares

Further to the announcement on 20 January 2023, there was an administrative error in stating the number of warrants held by GMI which were extended from 31 December 2022 to 31 December 2023 ("Warrant Extension"). The announcement stated that 1,375,000 warrants held by GMI had been extended pursuant to the Warrant Extension, the correct figure is 687,500.

Following the above corrections, Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, holds the following warrants (through his personal holding and his beneficial interest in GMI and Mayflower Capital) as at the date of this announcement:

Number of warrants held by Jason Brewer

Exercise Price

Expiry

500,000 warrants over new ordinary shares

4p

31 August 2023

920,000 warrants over new ordinary shares

4p

31 December 2023

Total of 1,420,000 warrants over new ordinary shares

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC

Jason Brewer,

Chief Executive Officer

Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi

Investor Relations

Email: jason@marulamining.com

Email: info@marulamining.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP,

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Broker
Peterhouse Capital Limited,
Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

Financial PR and IR

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren

+44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution:

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

A) Jason Brewer

B) Richard Lloyd

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

A) Chief Executive Officer of the Company (also a director and shareholder of Gathoni Muchai Investments, Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd and connected person to the CEO of GMI)

B) PDMR

b.

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Marula Mining plc

b.

LEI

2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Warrants over new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each

ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95

b.

Nature of the transaction

Warrants extended pursuant to the Warrant Extension

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

?

Exercise price(s)

Volume(s)

A) 4p

B) 4p

A) 500,000

B) 225,000

?

?

?

d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A

e.

Date of the transaction

19 July 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.