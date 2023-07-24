NREL researchers used acoustically spalled gallium arsenide substrate that reportedly reduces electrical shunting, resulting in potentially lower manufacturing costs. The cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.061 V, a short-circuit current density of 29.9 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 84.9%.Researchers at the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory have fabricated a III-V gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cell based on a substrate made of spalled GaAs. The cost of producing solar cells based on compounds of III-V element materials, named according to the groups of the periodic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...