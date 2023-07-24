The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2023-07-24: ISIN code XS2487342649 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA212532A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive LTGNA212532A orderbook -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2023-07-31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2032-06-01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 2,125 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 3,870 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average 3,875 accepted yield, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, 3,900 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of 44 800 000 competitive bids, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of 1 200 000 non-competitive bids, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par 25 000 000,00 value, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 21 863 660,17 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.