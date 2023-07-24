Anzeige
24.07.2023
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the
Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2023-07-24: 



ISIN code         XS2487342649                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook  LTGCA212532A                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive     LTGNA212532A                     
 orderbook                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Payment date       2023-07-31                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date      2032-06-01                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue     EUR                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value       1000                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %      2,125                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, % 3,870                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average     3,875                         
 accepted yield, %                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield,3,900%                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of      44 800 000                      
 competitive bids, EUR                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of      1 200 000                       
 non-competitive bids,                             
 EUR                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par    25 000 000,00                     
 value, EUR                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR       21 863 660,17                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
