Montag, 24.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: A0EASE | ISIN: GB00B01JLR99 | Ticker-Symbol: GXG
Frankfurt
24.07.23
08:20 Uhr
0,194 Euro
+0,002
+1,04 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.07.2023 | 11:24
Goldenbridge Advisory: Publication of Response to Nanoco Circular and Notice of Webcast

LONDON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tariq Hamoodi, one of the largest shareholders of Nanoco Group plc ("Nanoco"), announces the publication of a response to Nanoco's Circular regarding the Requisitioned General Meeting ("RGM") of Nanoco, which will be held on 14 August 2023.

The response offers clarifications on a number of inaccurate statements published by Nanoco, and calls on shareholders to support the requisitioning shareholders in their proposals to appoint highly qualified and industry-leading independent directors to the board of Nanoco.

The full response is available to read at: www.transformingnanoco.com.

The requisitioning shareholders and nominee directors will host a webcast on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 to introduce themselves to Nanoco shareholders and answer questions.

The RGM offers shareholders the opportunity to transform Nanoco at this critically important time for the company. Votes in support of the resolutions will result in significantly improved transparency and corporate governance, and enable Nanoco to deliver on its commercialisation efforts with the oversight of a highly experienced, independent board, for the benefit of all shareholders.

Details for the webcast are as follows:

Transforming Nanoco - Meet Our Directors, Tuesday 25 July, 2:00 - 3:00pm UK

Google Meet joining info Video call link: https://meet.google.com/dgn-krhz-frt

Or dial: (GB) +44 20 3873 3170 PIN: 983 366 630 5707#
For more phone numbers: https://tel.meet/dgn-krhz-frt?pin=9833666305707.

About Tariq Hamoodi

Tariq Hamoodi is a London-based private investor and corporate finance advisor and previously an investment professional with Bybrook Capital LLP and Morgan Stanley. He is focused on special situations and litigation related opportunities in public and private markets.

Contact:

Media

Jennifer Renwick
Camarco
+44 (0)203 757 4994
goldenbridge@camarco.co.uk

Elfie Kent
+44 (0)7810 405240
elfie.kent@camarco.co.uk

Shareholders

Jonathan Harker/Alison Owers
Morrow Sodali
+44 (0)203 148 9770
transforming.nanoco@investor.morrowsodali.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goldenbridge-advisory-publication-of-response-to-nanoco-circular-and-notice-of-webcast-301883821.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
