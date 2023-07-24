

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday after a survey showed that the country's private sector is growing at its weakest pace in six months in July as a result of rising interest rates and still-high inflation.



The S&P Global/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' Index showed a preliminary reading of 50.7, down from 52.8 in June.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,664 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.



Online grocer Ocado jumped 10.5 percent after settling a three-year intellectual property dispute with Norwegian robotics company AutoStore Holdings.



Telecom company Vodafone surged 4.4 percent after reporting better revenue growth in the first quarter and naming a new CFO.



S4 Capital slumped 18 percent after the digital advertising and marketing-services firm cut its annual revenue growth and core profit margin forecasts, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and cautious clients.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken