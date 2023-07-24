DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2023 / 10:32 GMT/BST =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2023) of GBP50.99m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/07/2023) of GBP32.97m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/07/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current 154.36p 21,360,000.00 period revenue* Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 150.62p Ordinary share price 157.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.04% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 124.30p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.27)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2023 to 21/07/2023

