Medical Device Cleaning Market to be Worth $47.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device cleaning market size is anticipated to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Introduction of advanced materials and methods for reprocessing medical devices and increasing adoption of preventive measures to reduce hospital-acquired infection cases are factors driving the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected nearly all industries and increased hospitalization rates. As a result, revenue generation of organizations operating in medical device cleaning industry is likely to increase. In ICUs, there has been an increase in the number of patients requiring respiratory treatment, which has led to rise in the use of medical device cleaning.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- On the basis of device, the semi-critical segment held the largest market share of 45.9% in 2022. Technological advancements and high accuracy of devices are expected to drive the segment growth.
- Based on technique, the disinfection segment held the largest market share of 52.2% in 2022, owing to availability of various types of disinfectants specific to different medical devices is an important factor boosting segment growth.
- Based on EPA classification, the intermediate level segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.1% in 2022. The increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and the spread of infectious diseases are contributing to segment growth.
Medical Device Cleaning Market Growth & Trends
On the other hand, hospitals are making significant expenditure on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, fueling growth of market. Key manufacturers, on the other hand, are focusing on developing innovative solutions to combat the spread of coronavirus. For example, in April 2020, the FDA approved the use of Steris, maX2, and maX low-V-PRO 1 Plus temperature sterilization equipment in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to decontaminate roughly 750,000 N95 respirators and comparable masks every day. Therefore, the market is likely to increase during the forecast period due to the rising demand for improved healthcare systems, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements.
Medical Device Cleaning Market Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2023
USD 23.4 billion
Revenue forecast in 2030
USD 47.3 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2022
Historical data
2017 - 2021
Forecast period
2023 - 2030
Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device cleaning market on the basis of device, technique, EPA classification, and region:
Medical Device Cleaning Market - Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- Non-critical
- Semi-critical
- Critical
Medical Device Cleaning Market - Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- Cleaning
- Detergents
- Buffers
- Chelators
- Enzymes
- Others
- Disinfection
- Chemical
- Alcohol
- Chlorine & Chorine Compounds
- Aldehydes
- Phenolics
- Metal
- Ultraviolet
- Others
- Sterilization
- Heat Sterilization
- Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization
- Radiation Sterilization
Medical Device Cleaning Market - EPA Classification Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- High Level
- Intermediate Level
- Low Level
Medical Device Cleaning Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
List of Key Players in the Medical Device Cleaning Market
- Steris plc.
- GetingeAB
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- The Ruhof Corp.
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Sterigenics International LLC
- Biotrol
- Metrex Research, LLC
- Oro Clean Chemie AG
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- Ecolab
- 3M
