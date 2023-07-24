Anzeige
WKN: 936263 | ISIN: GB0003385308
Frankfurt
24.07.23
08:03 Uhr
PR Newswire
24.07.2023
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Share Split

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Share Split

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

24 July 2023

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Share split

On 18 July 2023 shareholders of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("WWH" or the "Company") approved the sub-division of the Company's ordinary shares of 25p each (each an "Existing Ordinary Share") into ten ordinary shares of 2.5p each (each a "New Ordinary Share").

The last day of trading in the Existing Ordinary Shares will be 26 July 2023, following which the sub-division will take effect and it is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 27 July 2023. CREST accounts will be credited with New Ordinary Shares on 27 July 2023. The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN GB00BN455J50 and new SEDOL BN455J5 but the ticker for the New Ordinary Shares will be the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary shares (WWH).

The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with each other and will be subject to the same rights and restrictions as the Existing Ordinary Shares. A holding of New Ordinary Shares following the sub-division will represent the same proportion of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as the corresponding holding of Existing Ordinary Shares.

On the basis that there are currently 60,166,520 Existing Ordinary Shares in issue, following completion of the sub-division there will be 601,665,200 New Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Mark PopeFor and on behalf of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Company SecretaryTel: 0203 008 4910Neil Morgan Winterflood Investment Trusts Corporate BrokerTelephone: 020 3100 0292

© 2023 PR Newswire
