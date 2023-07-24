BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.
The pound fell to a 2-week low of 1.2808 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2884.
Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to 1.1101 and 181.01 from early highs of 1.1158 and 182.34, respectively.
Moving away from an early 5-day high of 0.8619 against the euro, the pound edged down to 0.8646.
If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.25 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc, 174.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the euro.
