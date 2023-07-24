Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 21 July 2023 were:

616.98p Capital only
628.44p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 21st July 2023, the Company has 99,642,285 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 3,567,579 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


