EQS-News: United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) / Key word(s): Sustainability

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Foundation Walks the Talk on Sustainability, Pioneers Commitment to Environment, Africa's Green Revolution



24.07.2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





United Bank for Africa (UBA) Foundation Walks the Talk on Sustainability, Pioneers Commitment to Environment, Africa's Green Revolution Launches 2023 Tree Planting Campaign UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc ( www.UBAGroup.com ), has once again taken a remarkable step towards promoting sustainability and fostering Africa's green revolution. Following the footsteps of the Chairman of UBA Plc, the foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental preservation in line with global efforts to mitigate climate change and advance ecological conservation. As part of activities to ensure the safety of the environment and in line with its environmental mandate, the Foundation on Thursday, flagged off its 2023 Tree Planting Campaign in partnership with the Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency (LASPARK), at the UBA Foundation Garden, Marina Lagos and the International Airport Setback Garden, Ikeja Lagos; and across all its locations in the 20 African countries with the theme: Shades of Hope: One Tree at a Time. UBA's Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who flagged off the campaign with a symbolic tree planting at the UBA Foundation Garden, Marina Lagos, said that the bank, through its Foundation actively engages in environmental conservation to safeguard the natural ecosystems that Africa depends on. He explained that by partnering with stakeholders and government agencies, UBA Foundation supports programs that enhance biodiversity and ecosystem health and also serves as an inspiration for sustainable practices. Alawuba said, "With the ongoing heatwave that has been reported across the United States, United Kingdom and China, we know that the issue of climate change has to be taken seriously now more than ever. We therefore have to act fast to save our planet for the future generations. There is the need to conserve our environment, and planting trees is one of the ways we can achieve this. "To us as a bank, this is very symbolic as we are committed to saving our host communities. We are very strong on our Corporate Social Responsibilities, infact, as a bank, UBA devotes one percent of its annual profit to improve education, the environment, and to generally give back to the society where we operate." Earlier this month in London, the Group Chairman, UBA, Tony Elumelu, who is also the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation joined King Charles III of the United Kingdom and US President Joe Biden at the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum to help attract a new generation of capital to combat climate change Elumelu, who has been in the forefront of sustainability efforts in Africa, and also one of Africa's most prominent advocates for equitable climate finance, has been working with top world leaders towards creating sustainable climate solutions. According to Tony Elumelu, the world needs bold actions and innovative new partnerships between public, private, and philanthropic actors. One of the key partners with UBA Foundation on its sustainability efforts is LASPARK. The General Manger, Mrs Adetoun Popoola, who was at the tree planting effort in Lagos, commended UBA for its efforts at planting over 1,000 trees, across all its branches in Africa, as she added that initiatives such as these compliment government efforts. She said, "Collaborations such as these are important, and we do not fail to let people know that planting trees is very crucial to build a safer and sustainable environment which is important for us. So, we advise that people should learn to plant trees for special events, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and others, you can plant at your balconies, gardens, rooftops galleries, anywhere. UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA). Download image 1: https://apo-opa.info/3OoILIb Download image 2: https://apo-opa.info/3OsCTNS Download image 3: https://apo-opa.info/3Ycc97J Download image 4: https://apo-opa.info/3rNOJt2 Download image 5: https://apo-opa.info/3rB0naF



24.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

