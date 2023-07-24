Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech Provide Update on Strategic Biosimilars Partnership

Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), a global leader in generic and innovative medicines and Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that they have agreed to expand their existing strategic partnership agreement. Teva will also acquire subordinated convertible bonds to be issued by Alvotech.

The partners continue working closely on matters concerning pending approval in the U.S. for AVT02, an interchangeable high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira® (adalimumab). The existing strategic partnership agreement also includes four other biosimilar candidates, one of which is AVT04, a proposed biosimilar for Stelara® (ustekinumab), which is currently pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The expansion to the existing strategic partnership agreement pertains to exclusive commercialization in the U.S. by Teva of two new biosimilar candidates and line extensions of two current biosimilar candidates in the partnership, to be developed, and manufactured by Alvotech. The agreement includes milestone payments, the majority paid following product approvals and upon achieving significant sales milestones. Teva and Alvotech will share profit from the commercialization of the biosimilars. All other financial terms and product details remain confidential.

The agreement also includes increased involvement by Teva regarding manufacturing and quality at Alvotech's manufacturing facility. Teva is actively supporting Alvotech on-site in Iceland to be fully ready for an FDA inspection.

Teva has agreed to acquire subordinated convertible bonds to be issued by Alvotech pursuant to a convertible bond instrument, dated December 20, 2022, for $40 million. Teva's investment will be used by Alvotech as part of the funding for continued development of its biosimilars pipeline over the near-term.

"We welcome Teva's continued partnership and this expansion of our partnership agreement," said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech. "We remain focused on preparing for a successful pre-approval inspection and resolving any outstanding issues identified by the FDA to be able to bring our biosimilar candidates to patients in the U.S. with Teva as soon as possible."

"Teva remains fully committed to its leadership in biosimilars and the partnership with Alvotech," said Sven Dethlefs, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial. "We remain optimistic about additional compounds in the pipeline and continued progress with AVT02 and ATV04."

About AVT02

AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody and has been approved as a biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) in several countries globally, including the 27 member states of the European Union, Norway, Lichtenstein, Iceland, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. It is currently marketed in multiple European countries and in Canada. Dossiers are also under review in multiple countries globally.

About AVT04 (ustekinumab)

AVT04 is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar candidate to Stelara® (ustekinumab). Ustekinumab binds to two cytokines, IL-12 and IL-23, that are involved in inflammatory and immune responses [1]. AVT04 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed. Stelara is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson.

[1] https://www.janssenlabels.com/package-insert/product-monograph/prescribinginformation/STELARA-pi.pdf

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech's current pipeline includes eight disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people's lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and innovative medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of innovative medicines and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com .

