Nexans welcomes Pascal Radue as Executive Vice President Generation & Transmission and member of the Executive Committee

Nexans is pleased to announce the arrival of Pascal Radue as Executive Vice President Generation & Transmission and member of the Executive Committee

He brings to the role more than 20 years of international experience in several leadership positions in Project Management and General Management in the Power Generation industry, with a focus on large EPC Turnkey Projects and international transformation

This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal point for our Generation & Transmission business after the recent key awards that represent the largest agreements in history, such as TenneT (offshore wind farms) and EuroAsia Interconnector.





Paris, July 24, 2023 - Nexans is pleased to announce the arrival of Pascal Radue as Executive Vice President, Generation and Transmission Business Group, from September 1st.

Pascal Radue has more than 20 years of experience in leading international teams around the world and in a wide range of positions, including Project Management and General Management and Business Transformation.

As Nexans aims to extend its momentum in offshore markets and interconnectors, especially in the US and Europe, Pascal Radue will actively contribute to the Group' s ambition to become a pure player in electrification worldwide.



Pascal Radue is from Switzerland, he holds a Master of Engineering (Hons) degree in Naval Architecture from Southampton University in the UK.

He started his career with Alstom Power in Belfort, France, in 2001. During his tenure with Alstom and later GE, Pascal held various leadership positions and most recently was the CEO of the GE Hydro business.

Pascal Radue will report to Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Guérin.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, comments: "I am delighted to welcome Pascal Radue in our team. He is a leader that brings a wealth of international strategic thinking and an intense focus on execution and team building. He is deeply passionate about the Energy Transition and working in multicultural environments. Throughout his career Pascal has successfully led various global teams in growth and turnaround situations, while demonstrating his ability to establish strong relationships with customers and stakeholders. I am confident that he will quickly contribute to Nexans' continued momentum in the particularly strategic Generation & Transmission business."

Pascal Radue, newly appointed Executive Vice President Generation & Transmission, says: "I'm delighted to join a company whose strategic vision and roadmap are particularly well aligned with the major challenges of the energy transition. I am thrilled to be part of the global Nexans team whose expertise and reputation is spoken of with highest regards throughout the Industry. I am looking forward to continue building on the existing foundation and use the established momentum to bring the Generation & Transmission business to fulfil our customer promises and further enable and accelerate the much needed energy transition."

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

