

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence index strengthened in July after falling in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index climbed to 91.4 in July from 90.3 in the previous month.



The business confidence index rose marginally to 91.1 in July from 91.0 in June.



The industrial sentiment index came in at 88.1 in July, up from 85.2 in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, the measure of confidence in construction weakened to 99.0 from 103.2.



Data showed that the consumer confidence index improved to a 3-month high of 92.7 in July from 86.8 a month ago.



Households who fear worsening financial circumstances over the next 12 months decreased slightly in July.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken