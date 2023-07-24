Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

July 24

24 July 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. The proxies received in respect of all resolutions were as follows:

Resolution # Ordinary Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes Discretionary Votes Withheld Votes Total i. To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2022 and Directors' and Auditors' reports. 234,736,666 126,967 3,012,314 291,314 238,167,261 ii. To appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson LLP as auditors and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. 234,050,032 460,202 3,012,314 644,713 238,167,261 iii. To confirm the appointment of Mark Michael Trafeli as a director of the Company 234,175,234 598,399 3,012,314 381,314 238,167,261 iv. To confirm the appointment of Peter Fuhrman as a director of the Company 234,105,234 598,399 3,012,314 451,314 238,167,261 v. To confirm the appointment of Francesco Gardin as a director of the Company. 234,721,666 126,967 3,012,314 306,314 238,167,261 vi. To amend the expiration of the authority to allot shares conferred on the AGM dated November 2020 233,922,608 856,199 3,012,314 376,140 238,167,261 vii. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities 228,660,153 6,149,480 3,012,314 361,314 238,183,261 Special Resolution viii. To authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash. 231,772,105 3,021,528 3,012,314 361,314 238,167,261

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.