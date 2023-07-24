Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
24 July 2023
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. The proxies received in respect of all resolutions were as follows:
Resolution
#
Ordinary Resolutions
Votes
For
Votes
Against
Votes
Discretionary
Votes
Withheld
Votes
Total
i.
To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2022 and Directors' and Auditors' reports.
234,736,666
126,967
3,012,314
291,314
238,167,261
ii.
To appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson LLP as auditors and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
234,050,032
460,202
3,012,314
644,713
238,167,261
iii.
To confirm the appointment of Mark Michael Trafeli as a director of the Company
234,175,234
598,399
3,012,314
381,314
238,167,261
iv.
To confirm the appointment of Peter Fuhrman as a director of the Company
234,105,234
598,399
3,012,314
451,314
238,167,261
v.
To confirm the appointment of Francesco Gardin as a director of the Company.
234,721,666
126,967
3,012,314
306,314
238,167,261
vi.
To amend the expiration of the authority to allot shares conferred on the AGM dated November 2020
233,922,608
856,199
3,012,314
376,140
238,167,261
vii.
To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities
228,660,153
6,149,480
3,012,314
361,314
238,183,261
Special Resolution
viii.
To authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash.
231,772,105
3,021,528
3,012,314
361,314
238,167,261
For further information please contact:
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.