Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Frankfurt
24.07.23
08:03 Uhr
0,011 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 13:30
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. The proxies received in respect of all resolutions were as follows:

Resolution

#

Ordinary Resolutions

Votes

For

Votes

Against

Votes

Discretionary

Votes

Withheld

Votes

Total

i.

To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2022 and Directors' and Auditors' reports.

234,736,666

126,967

3,012,314

291,314

238,167,261

ii.

To appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson LLP as auditors and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

234,050,032

460,202

3,012,314

644,713

238,167,261

iii.

To confirm the appointment of Mark Michael Trafeli as a director of the Company

234,175,234

598,399

3,012,314

381,314

238,167,261

iv.

To confirm the appointment of Peter Fuhrman as a director of the Company

234,105,234

598,399

3,012,314

451,314

238,167,261

v.

To confirm the appointment of Francesco Gardin as a director of the Company.

234,721,666

126,967

3,012,314

306,314

238,167,261

vi.

To amend the expiration of the authority to allot shares conferred on the AGM dated November 2020

233,922,608

856,199

3,012,314

376,140

238,167,261

vii.

To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities

228,660,153

6,149,480

3,012,314

361,314

238,183,261

Special Resolution

viii.

To authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash.

231,772,105

3,021,528

3,012,314

361,314

238,167,261

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.