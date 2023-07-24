Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24
24 July 2023
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
("Temple Bar")
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, Temple Bar announces that Mr. Charles Cade has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited with effect from 1 October 2023.
Contact information:
Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary