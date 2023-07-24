Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

("Temple Bar")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, Temple Bar announces that Mr. Charles Cade has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited with effect from 1 October 2023.

- END -

Contact information:

Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary