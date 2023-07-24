Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
24.07.23
09:15 Uhr
2,640 Euro
-0,040
-1,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 13:54
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

("Temple Bar")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, Temple Bar announces that Mr. Charles Cade has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited with effect from 1 October 2023.

- END -

Contact information:

Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.