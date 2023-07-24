Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2023 | 14:02
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Industrial Company To Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 1, 2023

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 after U.S. market hours.

Global Industrial Company, Monday, July 24, 2023, Press release picture

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1st. To access the call, please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com. If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems to be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769804/Global-Industrial-Company-To-Report-Second-Quarter-2023-Results-on-August-1-2023

