US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Announces Transport Canada Registration and Adds New Dealers North of the Border

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology manufacturer, today announced that its subsidiary, Cortes Campers, LLC, is now registered with Transport Canada as a foreign Canadian-compliant manufacturer. Cortes Campers received confirmation that it has been added to the nation's Appendix G Pre-clearance program after meeting all applicable Canadian requirements. Transport Canada's Pre-clearance program makes it easier for Canadian commercial companies to purchase Cortes Campers and bring them over the border.

In addition, Cortes Campers announced that it signed up three new Canadian dealers - Western RV Country, All Star RV, and Sicard RV - with initial purchase orders valued over $300,000. Cortes Campers will now have coverage over the three most populated Canadian provinces - Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

"As we continue to expand across the U.S., we're also making significant inroads into the all-important Canadian market," said Anthony Corpora, Chief Executive Officer. "Receiving Transport Canada pre-clearance registration will make our exports much smoother going forward and provide new opportunities for distributors to carry and sell our unique RV products across the country. As evidence of this, we've signed three new dealers hungry for our innovative Cortes Campers - which are rapidly becoming just as popular north of the border as they are in the states. I'm pleased that our penetration of North American dealers continues unabated, and we remain on track for our best year ever."

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC PINK:USLG) is an innovative composites technology manufacturer. Our brands include the following: Cortes Campers, LLC, a brand of high-end molded fiberglass campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, a brand of molded fiberglass modular homes; Fusion X Marine, LLC a high-performance boat designer; and MIG Marine Corporation, a composite manufacturing company that produces molded fiberglass products for the other three subsidiaries as well as private-label brands. All product lines utilize the same manufacturing techniques and raw materials which provide robust diversification across various industries. Our products are made in the USA. The Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, where it owns a manufacturing and R&D facility. For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

