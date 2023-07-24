GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Celebrates Success of Inaugural Dallas Cowboys Game Time Fortnite Tournament, Announces Tournament 2 Rocket League Finals

The Tournament 2 Rocket League Finals to be held on July 27 and streamed on the Dallas Cowboys' YouTube channel

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / The Dallas Cowboys and GCN, a GameSquare Holdings company (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), are thrilled to announce the success of the first-ever Dallas Cowboys Game Time Tournament, powered by Lenovo. This groundbreaking Fortnite tournament, featured more than 300 participants and captured the attention of gaming enthusiasts with 11,347 concurrent viewers (CCV) and a total of 133,211 unique views during the live stream.The finals saw 93 players compete for an unforgettable trip to the Super Bowl LVIII.

Building on the triumph of the first tournament, GameSquare is excited to announce the Finals of the Dallas Cowboys Game Time Tournament 2, featuring Rocket League. The Finals are scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM Central. Spectators can tune in to the action on the official Dallas Cowboys YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@DallasCowboys).

"We are ecstatic about the overwhelming response and engagement we received for the inaugural Dallas Cowboys Game Time Tournament," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The remarkable number of signups and the impressive viewership numbers are a testament to the growing influence of esports and the incredible support of the gaming community. We are grateful to all the participants, viewers, and our valued partners for making this event a resounding success."

The Tournament 2 Finals will feature the most skilled Rocket League duos battling for victory and the chance to become VIPs at this season's Dallas Cowboys Training Camp. GameSquare is proud to announce that the casting lineup for the Tournament 2 Finals will include prominent figures from the gaming community, Karma and Herculyse, who will provide expert analysis and commentary.

"We are thrilled to see so much excitement surrounding the series and to announce the Tournament 2 program and Finals of the Dallas Cowboys Game Time Tournament," said Rob Sender, Director of Brand and Marketing at the Dallas Cowboys. "This collaboration with GameSquare has provided a remarkable platform for gamers to showcase their skills and engage with our passionate fanbase. We look forward to the intense competition and exciting gameplay in the Rocket League Finals."

To join the Game Time community and stay updated on the tournament, players can register and find more information on the Rivals website: www.rivalgames.com/play/dallascowboysgametime.

GameSquare remains dedicated to delivering exceptional esports experiences and fostering a vibrant gaming community. Stay tuned for more updates on future tournaments and exciting collaborations.

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769669/GameSquare-Celebrates-Success-of-Inaugural-Dallas-Cowboys-Game-Time-Fortnite-Tournament-Announces-Tournament-2-Rocket-League-Finals