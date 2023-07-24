Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $150,000 To Support Coastal Restoration in United States

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday two grants focused on coastal restoration in the United States: first, a $100,000 grant to National Coastal Resilience Fund, and additionally a $50,000 grant to Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. The National Coastal Resilience Fund is a program led by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to support the implementation of nature-based solutions to enhance the resilience of coastal communities and ecosystems. The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) works at the state, local and federal levels to restore and protect coastal Louisiana.

Coastal communities and ecosystems are under threat from rising sea levels, more intense storms and changing rainfall patterns, causing dramatic impacts on the nation's energy interests. Wetlands along the coastline provide many important ecological services. Established in 2018, the National Coastal Resilience Fund invests in conservation projects that restore or expand natural features that minimize the impacts of storms and other naturally occurring events on nearby undeserved communities. Recognizing that Louisiana's coastal land loss will have dramatic impacts on the nation's energy, navigation and fisheries interests, CRCL works to ensure that Louisiana has a thriving, sustainable coast for all.

Both donations support Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - specifically SDG 13 to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. With over 1,000 employees in Louisiana and 12,000 employees in U.S. territories, this grant also aligns with the Baker Hughes Foundation's mission of supporting the communities where we conduct business.

"Healthy marine and coastal ecosystems are an important aspect of biodiversity and climate change. "We aim to champion strong environmental stewardship by protecting these natural resources," said Allyson Book, chief sustainability officer at Baker Hughes. "Our donations to the National Coastal Resilience Fund and the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is one way we make progress on our biodiversity goals and demonstrate our commitment to the United Nation's sustainable development goals."

"This generous donation will help CRCL do more to restore Louisiana's disappearing coastal wetlands," said Kim Reyher, executive director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. "We face daunting challenges associated with climate change in South Louisiana. We are grateful to work with companies like Baker Hughes that understand the importance of investing in communities."

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

