Montag, 24.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 14:36
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAVDATE

Atlantis Japan Growth

Fund Limited

1.9488

B61ND55 (UK)


24th July 2023

Date: 24th July 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

hh61@ntrs.comp


