Proton Green, LLC: Proton Green Announces Appointment of Directors

Proton Green Adds David Hobbs and Peter Wagner to Board

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green" or the "Company"), a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO2 hubs in North America, today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors.

David A. Hobbs will serve as Chairman. Mr. Hobbs is an expert in energy industry structure and strategies with 37-years of experience, most recently as Former Head of Research at The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) where he established a world leading think tank in Saudi Arabia. Mr. Hobbs has also served as Chief Energy Strategist at IHS Market and Co-Chair of CERAWEEK, providing insight to governments and major energy companies around the world. Prior to CERA, Mr. Hobbs was former Head of Business Development with Monumental Oil & Gas and managed the North American and Asian businesses of Hardy Oil & Gas.

Peter Wagner will serve as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Wagner is a leader in the industrial gas industry and has served as Vice President, Business Development, Gas and Process Division, Atlas Copco Energas GmbH (in Germany), General Manager, Atlas Copco Comptec LLC (America), Divisional President, Atlas Copco Gas and Process Division, General Manager of Atlas Copco Energas GmbH (in Germany). Currently, Mr. Wagner is CEO, Managing Director, LEWA GmbH (in Germany), CEO and Director, Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (the Company's consolidated subsidiary in America/CEO of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group).

Steve Looper, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Green, LLC commented, "Proton Green is honored to have David Hobbs and Peter Wagner join our board of directors. Both are well recognized leaders in the energy transition space and will offer sound advice on our company's direction."

About Proton Green, LLC

Proton Green LLC is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 176,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 9 trillion cubic feet CO2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO2. The Company is currently a top 10 producer of Helium in North America - a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications - leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.protongreen.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

PGRN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Proton Green, LLC

