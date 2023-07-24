American Resources Corporation to Present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight with Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc.

Live moderated video webcast on Thursday, July 27th at 11:00 AM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer and Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation and Mark Senti, Chief Executive Officer and Wade Senti, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. ("AML") of will present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight on Advanced Magnet Lab on July 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET.

AML has developed PM-Wire, a unique technology for the design, manufacture and optimized performance of permanent magnets and their end-use applications. Magnets are at the heart of the products and applications essential to modern society. It is the magnets which enable electricity, manufacturing, processing of goods, movement of water, tools for construction and transportation.? AML's technology provides significant value propositions for electrical machines, motors, and generators - all driven by magnets.

As part of the event, members of the American Resources and Advanced Magnet Lab management teams will discuss their rare earth oxide offtake agreement to provide AML high-purity raw rare earth elemental feedstock for their advanced, domestic magnet production. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc.

Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. For more information visit aml-enabled.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies, American Resources is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Todd McKnight

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769793/American-Resources-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Investor-Spotlight-with-Advanced-Magnet-Lab-Inc