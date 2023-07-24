Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy's Subsidiary Announces Notice of Allowance for Additional Patent Covering Transmission Line Ground Fault Prevention Systems

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE American:CEI) (" Camber " or the " Company ") majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), announced today that Viking's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Protection Systems, LLC ("Viking Protection"), received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") for utility patent application No. 17/672,422 titled "Electric Transmission Line Ground Fault Prevention Systems Using Dual, High Sensitivity Monitoring". This prospective patent is in addition to the prospective patent announced by Viking on May 30, 2023.

A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes the determination that a patent should be granted from an application, and a patent from the recently allowed application is expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

James Doris, President & Chief Executive Officer of Camber and Viking, commented, "We continue to expand and strengthen our IP portfolio related to this important technology which will assist with much needed modernization and grid-stability initiatives around the world."

The prospective patents relate to Viking Protection's proprietary transmission line ground fault prevention systems, which are designed to detect a break in a transmission line, or coupling failure, and to immediately de-energize the line, thus preventing an energized high voltage transmission line from contacting ground or a grounded structure. The technology is designed to be an integral component within a much-needed, worldwide grid hardening and stability initiative by electric utilities to improve resiliency and reliability of existing infrastructure. Viking Protection's software-based solution can be deployed within a utility's existing protective relay infrastructure, allowing the utility to protect its grid with greater confidence and reliability.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

