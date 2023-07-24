Demand for boat sharing in Toronto soars with summer temperatures

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Skipperi, Canada's first boat sharing app, is causing a sensation with its smart fleet of power boats in eight harbours across the GTA, as consumers turn to boat sharing in Toronto as a convenient, cost saving alternative to ownership.The popular tech-powered boating club responds to consumer demand with new membership options - the most affordable offered to date: Skipperi Pay-as-you-go and Skipperi Weekday Mornings (8:30 am to 4 pm).





"To say Toronto has embraced boat sharing would be an understatement," says Sydney Piskor, Customer Service & Marketing Lead, Skipperi Canada. "There's a massive allure to being out on beautiful lake Ontario at the height of summer. Skipperi heard consumers and responded with two new membership options that make boat sharing in Toronto and the GTA even more accessible."

There are two new ways to access the Skipperi smart fleet of 40 brand new deck and pontoon power boats. The Skipperi Pay-as-you-go membership gives access to boats on a pay-per-use basis, while the Skipperi Weekday Mornings membership allows members to reserve boats Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm. Members reserve boats through the Skipperi app, complete a short sign in process, receive the key lock box code and they're off.

Members can join Skipperi anytime and commit for the remaining boating season (through October 31). The monthly dues include all costs associated with the boats such as insurance and maintenance. Fuel usage of each outing is accurately tracked by the Skipperi app and billed back to the member. Pleasure craft licenses can be obtained through Skipperi.ca and Skipperi provides practical training and ongoing support to members. Skipperi is available at eight locations across the GTA shoreline, from Pickering to Hamilton, with three locations on the downtown Toronto Harbourfront. For more information please visit www.skipperi.ca.

