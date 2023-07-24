Klean Industries Inc: Tire Pyrolysis & Recovered Carbon Black Specialist Klean Industries Announces the Appointment of Mr. Rainer Dippold to Klean's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a specialist in the manufacturing of integrated tire pyrolysis plants that produce the highest quality recovered carbon blacks ("rCB") and recovered fuel oil ("rFO") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rainer Dippold to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Dippold has over 40 years of experience in the construction industry, building industrial plants as a Managing Director of the Niersberger Group. His pivotal role, alongside the Niersberger Team, in the design and engineering of Klean's wholly-owned tire pyrolysis processing technology, has led to its successful implementation in Europe's most prosperous continuous tire pyrolysis plant, dedicated to the production of recovered carbon black. Under Rainer's guidance, the engineering team achieved a remarkable feat by not only elevating the technology to meet German standards but also efficiently scaling it at the ReOil facility in Poland.

"At Niersberger, we understand the pressing environmental challenges facing the world today. Improper tire disposal has long been a significant contributor to pollution and waste accumulation. Klean's advanced pyrolysis technology allows us to tackle this problem head-on by converting used tires into valuable resources through a clean and efficient process. I am truly excited to be part of the Klean Industries team and contribute to the advancement of tire pyrolysis processing technology," commented Rainer Dippold, Director of Engineering for Klean Industries Inc.

"We are thrilled to have Rainer join the Klean Team. Rainer's experience and leadership skills will continue to add significant value for our shareholders as the Niersberger Team has been instrumental in assisting the KleanTeam in developing its tire pyrolysis technologies over the past decade," said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.

About Klean Industries

Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.

Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.

