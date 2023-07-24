Brillient Corporation: Multi-Dimensional Growth Leader Joins Brillient's Senior Executive Team

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / Brillient announced today that Paul Kolebuck has joined Brillient as Chief Growth Officer, responsible for corporate strategy, growth, business development, marketing and communications, and corporate development.

In this role, Paul will be building and executing business strategies for growth to expand Brillient's mission impact with its Federal and commercial partners. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Paul will align growth initiatives and go-to-market activities to driving client business value. Paul has extensive experience building and growing professional services and technology firms in the U.S. Federal and commercial marketspaces. He brings a strong and proven track record of driving client mission impact and sales and revenue growth across Federal and commercial clients.

Paul is a demonstrated leader in the areas of corporate strategy, digital innovation, new market development, M&A and organic growth initiatives. Paul has a passion for business transformation, building innovative and growth-oriented organizations and operating models, managing change, and fostering people-oriented cultures.

Paul served as Chief Growth Officer for Abt Associates, where he successfully led corporate strategy, organic growth, business development, marketing & communications. In this role, Paul oversaw transformative, enterprise-wide growth initiatives which drove business outcomes and client mission impact.

Prior to this, Paul held multiple leadership positions during a 20+ year career at Accenture. As a Global Industry Lead for Border & Identity and U.S. Federal Sales and Business Development Lead, he was responsible for developing business strategies for new growth, crafting sales and marketing campaigns and expanding addressable markets, all while bringing new global assets, solutions and partnerships to the sales process. Paul also served as the Federal market leader for IDEMIA, the leading, global secure identity technology company. There, Paul drove Federal go-to-market strategy, sales and revenue, and new market entry in the secure travel and biometric/digital identity marketspaces.

"Brillient brings innovative digital transformation to its clients. This drives mission impact and customer value. I am honored and excited to be joining a team that does such an exceptional job of delivering transformative value to our clients and their end beneficiaries," said Paul Kolebuck.

"Paul is a leader in bringing innovative solutions to market and knows what it takes to drive a growth strategy. He is the perfect choice to help Brillient write its next exciting chapter of delivering value to our clients," said Sukumar Iyer, CEO of Brillient.

Paul is a graduate of Georgetown University and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is a Board Member of the Georgetown University Alumni Association.

