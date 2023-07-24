Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Marks 13th Anniversary

Client Centered Intellectual Property Firm Celebrates Milestone

Founded in 2010, Hudnell Law Group seamlessly blends the expertise of a large firm with the personalized touch of a small firm. With a dedicated team of legal professionals, the firm offers comprehensive patent litigation, patent trials, patent licensing, patent prosecution, and IP counseling services to clients across the United States and around the world. Catering to a diverse clientele, Hudnell Law Group serves individual patent holders, startups, mid-sized companies, and large publicly-traded corporations across various industries, including electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, networking, computer hardware, computer software, and financial services.

"On our 13th anniversary, I am thankful to all those who have helped Hudnell Law Group reach this milestone," founding attorney Lewis Hudnell expressed. "We have experienced tremendous growth in our practice over the past few years. This growth would not have been possible without the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients. We greatly appreciate these relationships. As we embark on the next year of our journey, we are excited about growing our team and discovering new ways to deliver outstanding service to our clients."

