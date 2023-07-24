World Premiere Launch of StickyTrades.com

Pioneering a new era of Trade Publication and Financial Educational Services for use by investors, stock traders, and option enthusiasts worldwide. This pioneering venture is the brainchild of recognized industry stalwarts, including AJ Monte and Robert Avery, with strong support from Alexa Elliot.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / AJ Monte, co-founder and a prominent figure in financial circles spanning the globe, is no stranger to success. With a legacy of affiliations to industry giants like E-Trade, Charles Schwab, and the New York Commodity Exchange, AJ has been a force in this industry since before the digital revolution; his expertise is unparalleled. As a Chartered Market Technician with over 40 years of experience as a market analyst, Monte currently serves as a member in good standing with the Market Technicians Association and is a published author of several influential books on option trading.





Robert Avery is the dynamic CEO at StickyTrades.com. Capitalizing on over 35 years of e-prowess and succeeding as a high-tech entrepreneur dating back to the 90's, Avery has been instrumental in bringing the platform's vision to fruition. His unwavering determination to deliver a technologically advanced and unique consumer experience that engages the user is his primary drive. "We take Financial Education Services to a new level by adding an advanced technology component to it. Why should big companies with big IT budgets have all of fun? Our goal is to give the edge back to the little guy: to help investors get educated from highly skilled coaches, access great content from our ST University, utilize cutting-edge technology, and learn good trading psychology so they can be even more successful in life!"

A distinguishing force behind StickyTrades.com commitment to inclusivity and empowerment is Alexa Elliot, a co-founding partner. Alexa stands out as a member of one of the most extensive women's groups in America and is also celebrated as one of the top Native American Business Entrepreneurs in the nation. Her role at Stickytrades.com is pivotal, especially as she champions the cause of educating women. Recognizing that women are one of the fastest-growing demographics in financial education and trading, Elliot's involvement ensures that equity remain at the forefront of this digital transformation.

About StickyTrades.com

StickyTrades.com is a publishing company that brings together the industry's finest educators and analysts across various trading and financial sectors. By harnessing the power of technology alongside world class educators and analysts, StickyTrades.com is a platform that publishes education and toolsets that help investors succeed. Our products are provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice.

