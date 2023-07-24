Anzeige
24.07.2023
Through FINWallet NFT Minting Solution, Finhaven and 400 Drums Empower Indigenous Artists and Combat Art Appropriation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / FINWallet, a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce its partnership with 400 Drums, Ltd., an Indigenous Web3 project, weaving digital spaces with physical spaces, tradition and culture. Together, they aim to revolutionize the protection of Indigenous art in the NFT market through its unique FINWallet NFT minting solution.

Finhaven , Monday, July 24, 2023, Press release picture

Despite Indigenous artists' contributions to Canada's economy, the misconception persists that Indigenous artists are impoverished, hindering their ability to thrive and obscuring their vibrant talent. Additionally, the issue of non-authentic Indigenous art further exacerbates the problem, as individuals profit by misrepresenting themselves as Indigenous artists. These misconceptions and exploitations undermine the cultural integrity and economic well-being of Indigenous artists. 400 Drums started Web3 & NFT projects for Indigenous arts to solve these problems.

FINWallet's NFT solution addresses the problems effectively by providing legal clarity for NFTs using FINWallet covenants to protect authorship, ownership, and intellectual property rights. FINWallet also incorporates a robust identity verification process using ID verification, to confirm that artists are who they say they are. Artists in digital, physical or hybrid arts can use the NFT minting solution at www.finwallet.net.

The collaboration between 400 Drums and Finhaven can enhance the Indigenous artists' recognition, fair compensation, and credibility in the NFT market. Together, they are shaping a more inclusive and equitable future for the NFT market and Indigenous communities, empowering Indigenous artists, combating art appropriation, and promoting economic dignity.

The two organizations also intend to apply the technology to land claims and carbon credits.

On behalf of FINWallet,

DH Kim
CEO of FINWallet

On behalf of 400 Drums,

Tamara Goddard
CEO of 400 Drums & Four Our Future
For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@finhaven.com Tamara@fourourfuture.com

About Finhaven:

Finhaven is a Web3 technology company that provides solutions for security tokens (digital securities) and digital asset management. Finhaven built the Finhaven Investment Platform, financial market infrastructure using blockchain. Finhaven Technology Inc. licenses the platform and plans to release the platform's SaaS products. Finhaven Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Finhaven Technology Inc., uses the platform for its Finhaven Private Markets security token distributions.

About 400 Drums:

Weaving digital spaces with physical places, tradition and culture, 400 Drums integrates Indigenous wisdom with powerful technologies to grow economic certainty. Incubated by Four Our Future in an effort to harness technology to gain new markets for Indigenous artists, tour operators, businesses and cultural keepers. 400 Drums is employee owned and powered by Indigenous Economic system.

PR Contact

Skyler White
Pinion Newswire

SOURCE: Finhaven

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769773/Through-FINWallet-NFT-Minting-Solution-Finhaven-and-400-Drums-Empower-Indigenous-Artists-and-Combat-Art-Appropriation

